Gay Rights Icon Harvey Milk is Now on the Tail of a Commercial Airliner

Gay former SF Supervisor and civil rights icon Harvey Milk is Norwegian Airlines’ latest “tail fin hero,” honoring his work to help marginalized people everywhere. The Harvey Milk aircraft is a brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, to be delivered to Norwegian from Boeing at the end of March.

Said Bjørn Kjos, Founder and CEO of Norwegian: “Norwegian was founded on the premise of bringing affordable fares to all. As we continue to grow, our message of inclusion is beyond just that of affordable fares, it is unifying customers, employees, and business partners from all over the world who share our vision of diversity. Like ours, Harvey Milk’s mission was reflective of a pioneering spirit. He demonstrated a tireless hunger to look past the differences of people and instead focus on bringing them together for the greater good. We can’t think of a better way to honor Harvey Milk’s bravery and courage than to dedicate a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to his legacy of equal rights – a tribute that will span the globe for years to come, reinforcing our joint commitment to making the world a smaller, friendlier and more inclusive place.”

Milk is the eighth American to be honored with a spot on the tail fin along with Mark Twain, Charles Lindbergh, Arthur Collins, Babe Ruth, Sojourner Truth, Clara Barton, and Benjamin Franklin.

Stuart Milk, nephew and the co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, released a statement: “We are proud to partner with Norwegian, having Uncle Harvey join the airline’s forward-thinking Tail Fin Hero program that already includes change makers like Sojourner Truth and Oscar Wilde. This is such a unique way to educate and celebrate those that have come before us, allowing for their legacies to live on. We look forward to seeing Harvey ‘flying’ into airports across the globe and continuing to spread his message of acceptance.”