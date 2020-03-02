Police Won’t Prosecute Group of Men for Hurling Alleged Homophobic Abuse at Lesbian on Ryanair Flight

Police said there will be no prosecution of alleged homophobic abuse from a group of men toward a lesbian couple on a Ryanair flight from Stansted to Seville in June.
Laura Muldoon, a social media manager for the Museum of London, said the group chanted that she was a “miserable bitch,” a “dyke” and a “lesbo” and that the crew on the Ryanair flight did nothing about it.
The BBC reports: “Ms Muldoon and another woman made a complaint to Essex Police. Police said ‘evidential difficulties’ prevented the ‘realistic prospect of a successful prosecution’. An Essex Police spokeswoman added that officers conducted ‘extensive inquiries’ and a man was interviewed voluntarily. … In a letter to Ms Muldoon, Ryanair said it prided itself on its crew’s high standards of service. The said it regretted its high standards were ‘not reflected’ to her ‘on this occasion’.”