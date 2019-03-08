Utah Governor Writes Letter to Young LGBTQ Activists Staging Sit-In Outside His Office Over Gutted Bill to Ban Gay Conversion Therapy: WATCH

Utah’s Governor Gary Herbert wrote a letter to a group of young LGBTQ activists who staged a sit-in outside his office after a bill to ban gay conversion therapy was gutted in the Utah legislature this week. Utah’s Lt. Governor Spencer Cox came and sat with the activists, telling them “I’m sorry.”

Wrote Herbert in the letter. “You deserve our help. And you deserve a future where you feel safe, welcome, and loved in our state…We have had an enormous misunderstanding and I am sorry.”

FOX13 reports: ‘House Bill 399 would have prohibited the practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ children. Conversion therapy is defined as efforts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. But the bill was dramatically altered in committee. House Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, made a substitute motion that only prohibited abusive practices (allowing “talk therapy” to go continue) and removing gender identity.’

Watch FOX13’s report: