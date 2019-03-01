Washington Governor Jay Inslee Launches Presidential Bid with Climate Change His Leading Issue: WATCH

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has launched his 2020 presidential bid, running on a platform of defeating climate change.

Said Inslee in an announcement video: “I am the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation’s number one priority.”

VIDEO: This is our moment, our climate, our mission — together, we can defeat climate change. That's why I'm running for president. Join #OurClimateMoment today https://t.co/zg8ILGyk0Z pic.twitter.com/pUZVxyzfc5 March 1, 2019

Politico reports: ‘Inslee, 68, is betting that his relentless focus on climate, a fundamental issue for elements of the Democratic Party now pushing for a “Green New Deal,” can vault him past primary opponents who may share some of his views on the issue — but who lack his singular focus or record of action at the state level. But the Washington governor begins his campaign less-known and behind in the polls compared to some of his rivals in Congress, though he has had a longer political career than most of them.’