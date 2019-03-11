Gay Church Janitor Stuns ‘American Idol’ Judges with Original Song About Whether Heaven Has a Place for Him: WATCH

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, a pastor’s kid who works as a church janitor as his father’s church in Baltimore, stunned American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan with an original song about wondering whether he’d be allowed into Heaven because he’s gay.

“Do you know how good you are?” asked Perry.

Said Richie: “When you opened your mouth and started singing I went straight to Billy Joel and then you kept singing and you passed Billy Joel. Your range is incredible. Your voice is incredible…In the 11th and a half hour we are blessed to have you.”

The Idol clip above was clipped, and didn’t show Harmon’s boyfriend waiting outside in the hall.

Harmon was recently featured on his local news station.

Harmon posted the song to his YouTube channel back in June 2018.