John Hickenlooper Launches 2020 Presidential Bid: WATCH

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is the latest Democrat to throw their hat into the 2020 presidential ring.

Hickenlooper, also a former geologist, pub owner, and mayor traced his various careers and touted his accomplishments as governor in a video posted Monday morning.

Said Hickenlooper in the clip: “I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for. As a skinny kid with Coke bottle glasses and a funny last name, I’ve stood up to my fair share of bullies. Standing tall for what matters is one of the things that really drives me…I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington but we also need to get things done. I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”

Hickenlooper joins a widening field of Democrats who have announced exploratory committees including Cory Booker, Jay Inslee, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, former U.S. Rep John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Bill Weld, Marianne Williamson, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has also announced plans to explore a run as a centrist independent.