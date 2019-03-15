Bisexual YouTube Star Lilly Singh to Replace Carson Daly’s ‘Last Call’ with Her Own Show on NBC: WATCH

YouTube star Lilly Singh (known as “IISuperwomanII”), is set to replace Last Call with Carson Daly with her own late night show on NBC, A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Singh is the only woman and only LGBTQ person with a late night show on a Big 4 network.

Singh made the announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She later wrote about the announcement in an Instagram post.

“I can’t even believe I am writing this caption,” she wrote. “This is so surreal. What is happening? I NEED TO SIT DOWN. Okay. *breathe* I’m THRILLED (and crying) to announce that ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show! AHHHHHHH!! And not only did I get to announce this dream come true on @fallontonight but @sethmeyers came out and surprised me as well! I’m so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family. I’m numb. I can’t even process. This has been SO long in the making and I’m so happy I can finally share this with you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! There’s so many people to thank and I will do so over the next few (or hundred) posts. Watch the segment live at 11:30pm est! And now… it’s time to work. It’s time to make magic. It’s time to hustle harder than ever before. Blessings 🙏🏽”

Singh came out as bisexual on Twitter in late February.