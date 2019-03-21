Google Refuses to Remove ‘Pray Away the Gay’ App Rejected by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft

Google is resisting calls to remove an app from Living Hope Ministries that has been banned by Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft that teaches kids that being gay is wrong and they can pray it away.

Wrote reformed conversion therapy proponent Randy Thomas in the Orlando Sentinel: ‘As the former Executive Director of Living Hope Ministries, prior to joining Exodus, I can attest to the harm such programs cause, particularly when they target vulnerable and desperate LGBT youth, who are bombarded with messages of guilt and shame. The Living Hope app falsely imparts that being gay is a “destructive Lifestyle” and a disease like diabetes. The app claims that homosexuality is “physically and spiritually harmful” and warns gay Christians that they are falling short of “God’s best for humanity.”’

Axios writes that Google has so far refused to take down the app despite a Change.org petition with more than 139,000 signatures and the urging of The Trevor Project and the Human Rights Campaign.

Axios adds: “With letters and requests for meetings having gone unheeded, sources say Human Rights Campaign is weighing whether the decision should impact Google’s score in the group’s annual Corporate Equality Index, an influential rating of a company’s stances on LGBTQ issues. That index is due out late this month.”