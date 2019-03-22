Gay British MP Assaulted in Street by Brexit Voter, Blames Attack on Theresa May’s Rhetoric

British MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, featured here last November when told the House of Commons that he is HIV-positive in an effort to battle stigma about the disease ahead of the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day, was assaulted in the street by an angry Brexit voter, he wrote on Twitter.

Tweeted Russell-Moyle: “I was out today in the street of Kemptown with @itvnews, a vast majority want to remain and have a final say vote on deal vs remain. Unfortunately at the end of the day a man came up and started shouting at the TV crew and me. Saying MPs are the problems & we are traitors.”

“He tried to assault me,” Russell-Moyle continued, “grabbed & bent my glasses and for a moment I thought he was going to hit me. 3 grown men had to prise him off me. This is not normal, I’m representing my constituents but @theresa_may has whipped up fear and division with her speech last night … A minory will fall for hate or division of May but attack’s like this afternoons will not make me frit. Only by standing up & not pandering will we gain decency for our nation. One way to stand up to fear is to join the march on Saturday & demand a #FinalSay and @Another_Europe“

Another Twitter user piped up and said that he witnessed the attack: “I was one of the guys @lloyd_rm mentioned. The attacker practically repeated word for word what Theresa May said in her TV speech. He was alone though and had no support on Brighton Kemptown’s streets. But worryingly similar to early 1930s Germany.”

In an interview with the Brighton Argus, Russell-Moyle talked about the attack and said, “Theresa May, last night, said last night that it’s her vs MPs. That MPs have frustrated the will of the people. If something far worse happens to other MPs because of what she’s said it will be on her. She is now part of the problem of this country.”

“The EU has agreed to postpone Brexit from next Friday and give UK Prime Minister Theresa May more time to get her deal approved in Parliament,” the BBC reported on Friday.

