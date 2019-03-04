Marvel Studios is Seeking Gay Lead for ‘The Eternals’

Not too much is known about Marvel Studios 2020 tentpole, The Eternals, except this: they are seeking a gay lead for the film.

“During the press coverage of Ant-Man and The Wasp last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated that the studio was working towards bringing a new, LGBTQ character to the mix in the near future. As it turns out, that future is nearly upon us as the studio searches for an actor, 30-49, who ‘physically looks like a superhero’ for one of the film’s leads. While the studio is open to actors of all ethnicity, they would prefer the role to go to an openly gay actor,” reports The Hash Tag Show.

This would make it the first Marvel Universe film to feature an openly gay actor playing an out gay character.

The Eternals are not a widely known property in pop culture.

Creations of the legendary Jack Kirby, The Eternals were superpowered God like beings created by the mysterious clock makers of the Marvel Universe, the Celestials.

From The Eternals, Number one, by Jack Kirby, 1976

The most famous Eternal that you may be aware of would be the super villain Thanos from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

According to Cosmic News: “The identity of the gay Eternals character is being kept a secret, with the character said to have a major presence in the film alongside the other leads expected to be Sersi, Ikaris and Piper. It is not known if the character will be new to the MCU, as none of the characters in the comics are gay. Additional characters said to be in the movie also include Makkari, Starfox aka Eros (brother of Thanos), Druig, Elysisus, Forgotten One, Thena, Zuras and possibly either Hercules or Ares.”