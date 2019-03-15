‘Mary Poppins’ Director Says He’d Be All for Sequel Focusing on LGBTQ Rights

Mary Poppins director Rob Marshall spoke with The Advocate about how both of the Mary Poppins films have addressed social change; the first film focused on women’s suffrage and the second workers’ rights.

Marshall said it’d be great if a third film focused on LGBTQ rights: “Wouldn’t that’d be great? Please, Lord. That’s exactly what should be happening. I’m always so aware of that, being a gay man myself. I mean, our movie takes place in the ’30s. But if it were to take place now, that’s exactly what it should be. I understand so deeply what it’s like to be on the outskirts and not feel like you are worthy. And I will say that kind of passion to explore acceptance in life is something that’s so important. And so, yes, I’d be all for that, for sure.”

Check out the full interview, in which Marshall discusses the ‘special effects’ used to create the bathtub scene as well, HERE.