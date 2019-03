George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, published a series of tweets on Monday morning warning of Donald Trump’s “mental condition and psychological state” after the president spent the weekend tweeting attacks on various individuals and organizations.

Don’t assume that the things he says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are. Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense. https://t.co/k9rAK3tGFT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2019

Agree with this, but would add that *all* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump’s mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress—and the Vice President and Cabinet. https://t.co/OoxgLJpltE March 18, 2019

His condition is getting worse. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 17, 2019

Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Monday morning that she doesn’t agree with her husband’s tweets: “No, I don’t share those concerns.”