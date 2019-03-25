Michael Avenatti, Alien, Michael Sam, Kelly Craft, Iceland, Little Mix, Rob Gronkowski, Neighbours: HOT LINKS

ARRESTED. Michael Avenatti held on federal extortion charges: “Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been arrested on charges related to an alleged $20 million extortion of the athletic apparel company Nike, federal authorities said Monday. A press conference is scheduled to discuss the charges against Avenatti in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.”
RIPLEY BELIEVE IT OR NOT. High school stages awesome theater production of Alien.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Michael Sam.
INCOMPLETE. Trump didn’t have to explain anything: “Mueller never tried to take actions he was stopped from taking. We know of no subpoena that was served on the president, but because his lawyers thought he would lie, he didn’t go in for an interview. They’re the ones that stopped him. He was the one that wanted to go in and do that, but this thing was concluded and he didn’t have to explain anything.”
KELLY CRAFT. Trump’s pick to replace Nikki Haley as UN ambassador is a billionaire who showered donations on the senators who will vote to confirm her: ‘Craft, whom President Donald Trump has said he’ll nominate to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, gave $5,400 to Marco Rubio’s primary and general election campaigns for his 2016 Senate race. She also donated the maximum allowed — $2,700 — to Sen. Todd Young’s and Sen. Ron Johnson’s respective general election campaigns that year.’
LOGAN LYNN. Singer-songwriter says he was attacked after full-frontal Jay Mohr video: ‘Anonymous users began making wild accusations that Lynn says have no basis in truth. They alleged that he had molested children, was a serial rapist and other unprintable allegations. They photoshopped his face onto pornographic images, created memes with racist sayings that they falsely attributed to Lynn, and even alleged that he was a member of a prominent pro-pedophilia organization.’
DICK MOVE. Tucker Carlson sent CNN’s Brian Stelter a box of donuts: ‘It’s not quite clear what has prompted Carlson to mess with Stelter at this particular moment, though sources in the CNN camp think that Carlson’s intention is to “fat-shame” Stelter. Some sources guess that it’s over a story that Stelter wrote all the way back in November that suggested Carlson may have overstated the risk posed to his family by a protest at his home.’
BLAZE BERNSTEIN. Mother Jones digs deep on the murder of the gay Penn student by neo-Nazi Samuel Woodward.
ICELAND. Environmental Agency of Iceland shuts down access to the canyon of Fjaðrárgljúfur: ‘The primary reason cited was environmental damage caused by an ever-increasing number of visitors. The canyon was also briefly closed for weather-related maintenance in 2018. … The other reason? A 2015 Justin Bieber music video, “I’ll Show You,” was filmed there.’
SPICY. Mel B. hooked up with Geri Halliwell.
THE POLITICIAN. Ryan Murphy announces some casting news for the Ben Platt-starring series: ‘During the Pose panel at PaleyFest, Ryan Murphy revealed tons of news for the hit FX series and he also spilled some casting news about his forthcoming Netflix series The Politician. He announced that Bette Midler and Judith Light will be joining the cast and Pose writer and director Janet Mock will helm an episode.’
PURE DARKNESS. Paul Rudd reveals why he hasn’t aged in years.
GEORGIA STONE. Aussie soap Neighbours to get its first transgender character.
LITTLE MIX. The girl group sang in front of a rainbow flag in Dubai, where homosexuality is criminalized.
SPORTS. Rob Gronkowski retires from pro football.
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
TRAILER OF THE DAY. William starring Will Brittain.
