Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly Investigated for Calling Ref ‘F—ing F—ot’

The NHL is investigating an alleged anti-gay slur picked up on a mic during the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

The slur (thought to be the words ‘f—ing f—ot’) appeared to come from Leafs player Morgan Rielly (watch lower part of screen at :09) below.

Said the NHL: “The NHL is aware of reports that a homophobic slur was used during the Maple Leafs-Lightning game. The league is investigating the incident and will have no further comment until this investigation is completed.”

Some fans are convinced that it wasn’t a slur at all. Read this thread:

1) After giving it a long listen, I am convinced that Rielly did not say "Fucking F****t" on the ice, and what was heard was two separate voices: One that says “Fuck” and another that says “Rag it”. I believe the first to be Rielly’s and the second from someone from the TB bench March 12, 2019

Rielly is considered an ally to the LGBTQ community.

Draft, SickKids Gala, Pride parade, youth hockey camp. Excited to be back in Toronto for the weekend! #six — morgan rielly (@mriles4) June 25, 2015

Happy pride Vancouver! 🌈 — morgan rielly (@mriles4) August 5, 2018

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas released a statement on Monday night as well: “The Club is aware of the reports surrounding a homophobic slur used during the Maple Leafs versus Lightning game on Monday night. The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously. We are in communication with the NHL and are cooperating fully with their office.”