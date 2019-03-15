49 Dead in Terror Attacks at New Zealand Mosques

At least 49 people have been killed in terror shootings at two New Zealand mosques in Christchurch. Three men and one woman have been taken into custody.
CNN reports: ‘Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that at least one of those taken into custody is Australian. He said the shooting was the work of a “extremist right wing, violent terrorist” at a press conference Friday…..Authorities said they “will not be discussing the offenders’ possible motivations or the causes of this incident” at this stage.However, in a social media post just before the attack, an account that is believed to belong to one of the attackers posted a link to an 87-page manifesto that was filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas and explanations for an attack. The manifesto was not signed.In addition, police are aware of a video shared online and broadcast live during the attack, which purports to show a gunman walking into an unnamed mosque and opening fire.’