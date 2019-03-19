Nick Gruber, Beto O’Rourke Crop Circles, Toy Story, Pose, Lupita Nyong’o, Game of Thrones, Fabrice Calmels: HOT LINKS

ELIZABETH WARREN. End the Electoral College: ” I believe we need a Constitutional amendment that protects the right to vote for every American citizen and to make sure that vote gets counted. We need to put some federal muscle behind that and we need to repeal every one of the voter suppression laws that is out there right now. And I’ll tell you one more. We need to make sure that every vote counts.”

POLL. Biden rises to 8-point lead over Bernie among Dem primary voters.

2020 ELECTION. Human Rights Campaign and UCLA to host Democratic Candidates Forum: “The conversation will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019 — on the eve of National Coming Out Day — in UCLA’s historic Royce Hall, and it will give candidates an opportunity to speak about their policy platforms and plans to move LGBTQ equality forward.”

NICK GRUBER. Calvin Klein’s ex-boy-toy charged for beating man with frying pan.

CORY BOOKER. I’ll undo Trump’s trans military ban: “When I am president of the United States, right away I will end this ridiculous, insulting, un-American ban on transgender Americans serving in the military.”

DOWN IN FLAMES? Andrew Napolitano doesn’t think Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against Twitter has a chance: “I think it’s a novel litigation because we haven’t seen anything like this before. Usually, when public officials sue because of what somebody said or didn’t say about them, they lose — the theory being, they have as big of a megaphone as the person who has harmed them.”

Fox's Andrew Napolitano calls Devin Nunes' lawsuit against getting owned online "a novel litigation" possibly designed just to get attention. pic.twitter.com/600dRVAkkn — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 19, 2019

CROP CIRCLE. Artist creates massive crop circle of Beto ORourke. ‘The massive artwork of the presidential candidate takes up almost two football fields and is about 1.5 miles north of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “We’re trying to tell the story of this amazing man from Texas making a difference in the national climate,” Herd said. The project took nearly two weeks to sketch, put together and finish.’

The artist behind the #BETO2020 artwork is Stan Herd.



Worldwide known artist who uses organic material as his canvas



The @BetoORourke portrait is made of sand, mulch, clay, rocks and pecan shells.



You’ll hear from him on @KVUE at 5PM



(📸: Stan Herd) pic.twitter.com/0K6rkOqAwy — 𝙹𝚞𝚊𝚗 𝙻. 𝚁𝚘𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚞𝚎𝚣「 KVUE 」 (@_JuanRodriguez_) March 18, 2019

BROADWAY KARAOKE? And the host of the Tony Awards is…

HER EYES ARE HOLLOW GOLD. She’s got Lupita Nyong’o eyes.

OUT OF THE GATE. Emmy screeners sent for Pose: “Wasting no time, Fox 21 and FX Networks signaled the official start of Emmy season by today by delivering to members of the Television Academy box sets of the complete season of Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed drama series, Pose, a groundbreaking show set in the ball culture world of the 1980s and featuring more than 125 transgender cast and crew.”

UK. Gay couple furious after registrar refers to them as Mr. and Mrs.

What the hell @SwanseaCouncil?!? You take our money to marry us and then you send the certificate with this?! How disgustingly offensive do you want to be?! SAME sex couple here! So offended right now 🤬 #Homophobic @SwanseaOnline10 @WalesOnline @BBCWalesNews pic.twitter.com/kPF5S5oVia — Director Dan (@DirectorDan86) March 12, 2019

SCOTUS. Trump administration handed an immigration victory: “The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a victory Tuesday by making it easier to detain noncitizens with criminal records. The justices reversed a lower court decision that required immigration officials to detain those immigrants almost immediately after their release from jail or prison, rather than months or even years later. Advocates for immigrants had argued that such detentions must occur within 24 hours. “

QUEST FOR THE THRONE. HBO’s Game of Thrones hid six life-sized thrones around the world. It’s your job to find them.

NEW JERSEY. Bill to legalize recreational marijuana advances: “Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate legislative committees advanced the legislation late Monday despite having scheduled a hearing earlier in the day on the agreement that Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced last week.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Toy Story 4.

