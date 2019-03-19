NYC Pride Announces Parade Route for NYC WorldPride 2019

Organizers of NYC Pride, the official host of WorldPride NYC 2019 and Stonewall 50, have announced the route for this year’s Pride parade.

“The 2019 Pride March, which commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, will step off at noon on Sunday, June 30th from 26th Street and 5th Avenue,” organizers announced. “Some 150,000 marchers will proceed south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over 6th Avenue, the March will continue on Christopher Street, passing the site designated in 2016 by President Barack Obama as the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on 7th Avenue, passing the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea just north of 23rd Street and 7th Avenue.”

Organizers said the NYPD, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, and Council Speaker Corey Johnson were all consulted on the route.