Pete Buttigieg Surges to 3rd Place Behind Biden and Bernie in New Iowa Poll

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has surged to double digits in an Iowa Caucus poll, placing him third behind Biden and Sanders and ahead of Harris, Warren, Booker, and Beto. The pollster noted that Buttigieg “appears to be pulling from the same demographic of young voters as Sanders, and that could become a problem for Sanders.”

Reported Emerson Polling: ‘Spencer Kimball, Director of the Emerson Poll concludes that “the biggest surprise in this poll is Mayor Pete, last week we saw him inching up in our national poll, and now he’s in double digits in Iowa, America is going to be asking who is ‘Mayor Pete’?” In Emerson’s January Iowa poll, prior to many candidates’ announcements, Biden led with 29%, followed by Harris,who had made her announcement just prior to the poll, at 18%, and Sanders, who had not yet formally declared, at 15%. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was polling at 0%. ‘

Adds Emerson: “The Iowa statewide Emerson College poll was conducted March 21-24, 2019. The sample consisted of registered voters, n=707, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.6 percentage points. The data was weighted based on 2016 voter model, age, gender, and region.”