Queen Latifah Siding with Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’ — WATCH

Queen Latifah was asked about the hate crime allegedly staged by Empire actor Jussie Smollett in an interview with Yahoo News show Through Her Eyes.

Latifah said right now she’s giving him the benefit of the doubt: “Until somebody can show me some proof otherwise, I’m going with him. Cause the guy I’ve seen has always seen has always been someone who cares about people, who cares about others, and who’s very kind and who’s always been cool and sweet. And that’s just the guy I know. So until I can see some definitive proof — which I haven’t seen yet — then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise.”

Smollett is due back in court on March 14. Last week brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, who allegedly assisted Jussie Smollett in the staged hate crime in late January, released a statement through their attorney that they regretted their involvement.