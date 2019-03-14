Red Bear Brewery, Nathan Piland, Pete Buttigieg, John Duran, Lady Gaga, Rosie O’Donnell: HOT LINKS

PETE BUTTIGIEG. Gay presidential hopeful to headline Victory Fund brunch in April.

WITH ‘CHILD’. Lady Gaga is pregnant.

METHODISTS. Progressive church members vow to fight ban on gay clergy: “A schism may be on the horizon, but it has not happened yet, leaders point out. The new rules do not go into effect until January, and the Methodist judiciary must decide if parts of the new rule are constitutional.”

ALYSSA MILANO. TV star apologizes for saying, “I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled.”

COVER BOY. Beto O’Rourke gets Annie Leibovitzed on Vanity Fair.

TRANS MILITARY BAN. Department of Defense releases Q&A on hateful misguided policy.

WEST HOLLYWOOD. Protesters plan to call for ouster of John Duran from City Council after sexual harassment allegations: ‘Protesters are planning to converge on the City Council meeting Tuesday to call for Duran’s ouster and seek action in another scandal: the recent deaths of two gay black men in the West Hollywood apartment of Ed Buck, a white, wealthy Democratic donor and LGBTQ activist. For several years, Duran worked as an attorney for Buck.’

RUSSIA. We’ll arm submarine with nuclear doomsday devices…

ROSIE O’DONNELL. I was sexually abused by my father: “It started very young. And then when my mother died, it sort of ended in a weird way, because then he was with these five children to take care of. On the whole, it’s not something I like to talk about. Of course, it changes everyone. Any child who is put in that position, especially by someone in the family, you feel completely powerless and stuck, because the person you would tell is the person doing it.”

VARSITY BLUES SCANDAL. Why wasn’t William H. Macy arrested along with Felicity Huffman?

KANSAS. “Vile” anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in legislature. Our backstory HERE.

FACEBOOK. Data deals under criminal investigation: “Federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into data deals Facebook struck with some of the world’s largest technology companies, intensifying scrutiny of the social media giant’s business practices as it seeks to rebound from a year of scandal and setbacks.”

NYC. Transgender woman charged in pepper spray attacks: “The defendant approached a 30-year-old male and a 24-year-old female, asked them if they were white and displayed a sharp object causing fear,” the NYPD stated. “The female victim was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance causing redness, burning and discomfort.”

FRESHER PRINCE. Fake trailer imagines The Fresh Prince of Bel Air if it happened today.

CHEERS. Red Bear Brewery, D.C.’s first 100 percent gay-owned brewery, opens.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Nathan Piland “Somebody”.

COVER OF THE DAY. Elle Fanning “Dancing On My Own” from the new film Teen Spirit.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Ignacio Pérez Rey.