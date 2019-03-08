‘Rider University’ Dean Resigns Because the School Banned Anti-LGBTQ Chick-fil-A: WATCH

Cynthia Newman, the dean of Rider’s College of Business, is resigning because of a decision by New Jersey’s Rider University to bar Chick-fil-A from campus because of its anti-LGBTQ values.

Said Newman in her resignation announcement, which was published by the conservative website Campus Reform: “As some of you already know, I am a committed follower of Jesus Christ. As such, I endeavor every day to do exactly what Chick-fil-A puts forward as its overarching corporate value: to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to me and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with me.”

NBC News reports: ‘Rider University, located outside Trenton, had sent a survey last year asking students which restaurants they would like to see on campus. In November, Newman said, a second survey was sent but did not include Chick-fil-A as a choice. The university said at the time the restaurant was taken off the list because of its opposition to the LGBTQ community and their values do not align with Rider’s values.’

Newman also did an interview with the publication, explaining why she felt “punched in the stomach” by the university’s decision to bar the anti-LGBTQ restaurant chain from campus.