Governor Down; A Nike Denial; Chick fil-a Trolled; A Remix; Twisted Panties and It’s Not 72 Hours Since The Lil Nas X Coronation

Lil Nas X Coronation

Lil Nas X released the music video for his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on Friday. The video was self-directed with Tanu Muino. “In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see,” Lil Nas X says in the voiceover to the video’s intro. “We lock them away. We tell them, ‘No.’ We banish them. But here, we don’t.” The video introduces fans to a fantasy land called Montero, which is named after Lil Nas X’s real name, Montero Lamar Hill. The video showcases the rapper’s alter egos, who embrace their sexuality without limits or restrictions. Lil Nas X came out as g… Read More

In likely unrelated news, today Gallup released their latest poll:

‘Call Me By Your Name’ is the one to Beat for Song of the Summer.

They should have sent a poet…

But we don’t have one on staff. So, i’ll check in with the best in the biz.

Lil Nas X is serving some high-camp. Liberace? Deceased. Elton John? Scalped. Sure, his seductive snake man sort of looks like a cross between Voldemort and Megamind, but apart from that, he’s killing it. Check out these denim looks and his pink wig. Looking like he’s starring in a reboot of What A Way To Go! Dlisted

“The absolute best part of the video is when Lil Nas X is ascending up to Heaven but just before he can get up there, a stripper pole rises from below and Lil Nas X transforms into Him from Powerpuff Girls and he rides that shit straight down to HELL!”

“It quickly did exactly what it set out to do and took over the internet. Nas, who has the longest-running number-one song since the chart debuted in 1958 with ‘Old Town Road'”

Let’s bring back music that scares ‘concerned moms’ and the Tipper Gores of the universe. Of course, the usual suspects decided to try and swing for Lil Nas X with the typical cycle of fake piousness, fear for the children, and a lot of racism and homophobia. But here’s the thing: Lil Nas X is a 21-year-old who grew up on the internet and used to run a Nicki Minaj stan account. You cannot strike him down. Kayleigh Donaldson, Pajiba

Fans of FKA twigs have raised similarities between Nas’ visual and FKA twigs’ video for “Cellophane,” released in 2019. Director Andrew Thomas Huang posted side-by-side clips from both works, revealing undeniable parallels between the two.

“an unabashed celebration of the rapper’s sexuality (he came out as gay on the last day of Pride Month in 2019). Reflecting on the single in an open letter to his 14-year-old self, the Grammy-winning artist wrote, “I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person…but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.” hypebae.com



Lil Nas Apologizes

Finally, though it was time to make nice and surprisingly Lil Nas had an apology for all those offended by the suggestion of a drop of human blood in the demonic Nike’s. It’ gets entirely heartfelt near the end, reminiscent of the great Rick Astley. Go watch it now.

Honestly, to take a serious turn, i was surprised to be kind of with Editor Brandon Morse who writes, “We grew up watching South Park…At this point, a gay black man sliding down a stripper pole into hell to give Satan a lap dance is ho-hum. Being gay is about as common as gray on a rat nowadays and I think Cardi B pretty much covered that strippers aren’t the attention-getter they once were. There being “whores in this house” doesn’t exactly pull in the ratings.”

With it until the straw man that everything from Madonna to Little Nas X, with Eminem, Justin/Janet’s wardrobe malfunction are just middle fingers telling them how to live, as opposed to acts of self liberation from decades of structural oppression. Not many progressives throwing off their upbringing to head in that direction.

Gateway Pundit wants it both ways

In a fun emoji-fillled post they call this, without irony, “Pure evil,” going on to say, “Demons are real and they are around us.” But rather than averting the virgin eyes, they dive in for all the details but don’t show the video or the shoes, just the emoji tweeted out with the shoes. An hour later they’re posting about Hillary testifying for those emails, and promulgating the big election lie. So what else do you need to know? No need to click through. As if the corruption, nepotism, and private Trump servers didn’t screw us all while this most-accused and investigated woman has been exonerated. Every time. Really exonerated. Not like Bill Barr “exonerated.”

And on a sub-reddit for the judging dooomsday christians:

“[Christians Only] …but can you not see that this is the end of days? They openly mock us and can get away with it, but nobody can openly mock any type of demographic like they do Christians. This should be an eye opening red flag, but many turn the blind eye. This world doesn’t have much time left and no man can save it.”

“Lil Nas X is pure camp, and I love him for it, lol.” –Matthew Rettenmund at Boyculture,

Nike Denies Involvement (the shoes); Then the Haters….

And Lil Nas Seems to Be Enjoying, and Inviting it…

i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Stirring it up with Governor Kristi Noem from South Dakota

What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?



-Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/pS6132euFd — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Maybe the reason South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem got in on the faux-outrage over Lil Nas X's shoes this weekend is because she'd like to distract from her disastrous mishandling of the Covid crisis https://t.co/oNhBwGGaFB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 29, 2021

Satan’s Extended Version -Dropped Today

Madonna has been in quarantine too… Desperately Seeking Susan opened today in 1985.

This didn’t just happen, did it? Unapologetic Bitch, at the corner of sexuality and sacrilege; first to the party; taught Oprah about living one’s truth; predicted a sexy seniority; where camp meets social critique; a possible homage to thirsty Martha and a sex doll. #stillwithher