Transgender HS Student Named 1 of 2 ‘Royal Knights’ After Prom Battle Compromise Dumps Gender Labels

Last week we reported that officials at Johnson High School in Hall County, Georgia removed a transgender student from the Prom King ballot and told the student he should be running for Prom Queen instead.

Dex Frier, who says he started identifying as male during his sophomore year, told WSB-TV: “They don’t have a clear rule that says you have to be biologically male to run for prom king (or that) you have to be biologically female to run for prom queen. There is no rule that states that.”A petition to put Frier on the Prom King ballot by members of the student body reached more than 30,000 signatures.

Frier’s friend Sam Corbett posted an update to the petition, saying a compromise had been reached.

“Yesterday, March 23, 2019, Dex Frier was named one of two ‘Royal Knight’ seniors at the Johnson High School Prom,” wrote Corbett. “The voting ballot was not divided on lines of ‘King’ or ‘Queen’ as it had been in past years, rather, it was a list in which two students, regardless of gender, could be voted Prom Royalty. This plan was one of compromise on both sides, and we would like to thank administration, both at the school and county level, for listening and welcoming our concerns—and most importantly, implementing a plan to address them.”

Corbett thanked supporters of the petition, and asked supporters to consider supporting a GoFund Me campaign that would allow Frier to begin transitioning.