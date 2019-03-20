YouTube Power Couple Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are Engaged

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, a vlogging power couple with a combined YouTube following of 24 million, are engaged to be married after dating for three years.

The social media couple made the engagement announcement on their respective accounts. Some think the timing is weird because Dawson is in the midst of a controversy after an old podcast surfaced in which he talked about sexually abusing his cat.

Wrote Dawson: “Ryland, thank you for making the last 3 years the happiest time of my life. Thank you for sleeping next to me even though i sweat through the sheets. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me how loved I am in real life even when I’m being cancelled online. Thank you for letting me cover you in fake tattoos and wigs for videos and sometimes just for a fun saturday night. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and reminding me everyday that i should love myself too. I thank the universe everyday for bringing you into my life and I can’t wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am. I love you more than i can ever even explain in words. -Shane ❤️:,)”

Wrote Adams: “3 years today with my best friend. I can’t believe how our lives have changed, I’m grateful for every second of it! I love you more everyday❤️… we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!!”