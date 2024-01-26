Police Pursue LGBTQ TikTokers; Condemn Viral Trend Video as ‘Unnatural’, ‘Criminal’. It’s Nigeria, So ‘Of Course’ These are Not Idle Threats

LGBTQ people who joined the “Of course…” viral video trend in Nigeria, making videos about their sexuality, gender expressions, along with answering the questions they are asked most frequently — were reported to police soon after the video posted and are now subject to a criminal investigation according to Police Spokesperson.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, called participation in making and posting the videos “criminal and punishable” under Nigerian law, and assured homophobic tweeters that the police “totally condemned” these “unnatural offences”, calling the simple video “disgusting and destructive.” The very short video is simply 8-10 individuals, most in office settings, stating their identity and with humor taking on a stereotype.

70 arrested in October for breaking law with ‘homosexual birthdays'

This all sounds funny and light on it's own but in October the AP reported there were mass arrests without investigation when “the country's paramilitary agency…announced the arrest of more than 70 young people… accusing them of “holding homosexual birthdays” and having ‘the intention to hold a same-sex marriage'”

They are criminal and punishable under the law. We are on this clip to take necessary action according to the provisions of the law in Nigeria. These are unnatural offences and are totally condemned. Thanks https://t.co/iK0hP0a6eT — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) January 24, 2024

An easy TikTok Trend that many including Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have joined, of course.

The “of course” trend on TikTok involves just filling in the blank, “I'm a _____, of course I ____”. While not specifically an LGBTQ trend, many participants use it as a way to either laugh at stereotypes or to send them up as absurd. Among others, Kim Kardashian has all of her magazine covers framed and on the wall, of course. and Mariah Carey seems to be promoting her book with, “Of course I'm reading my own book,” though is unclear about how much that tells us, of course. And they join the many teachers and others.

The video drawing police attention (above) is not scandalous, shows no skin, no kissing (not that it should matter). Each participant makes a declaration in a charming move : “of course I'm gay” or “of course I'm trans” and shares a ridiculous common question.

Police response was swift, with locals reporting it to the Nigerian police who say they launched an investigation to identify and prosecute participants, threatening criminal charges — sodomy, gross indecency and more.

Public Opinion

It's difficult to gauge public opinion from social media when the stakes are so high for anyone supporting LGBT people openly. That said in recent years, especially around the more cosmopolitan Lagos, a steady stream of LGBTQ activism, support from mainstream media, and an outpouring of grief and support when it was announced that an influential designer/model, Fola Francis, the first trans person to walk Lagos Fashion Week had drowned at a local beach.

The few comments have been mixed on the platform expected. The media seems to be relatively supportive, and the Police spokesperson has no filter and no qualms when it comes to condemning and coming after LGBT people who TikTok. A few have questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria's anti-gay laws, others have criticized or supported the police's stance. The debate extends to discussions about selective law enforcement and societal attitudes towards the LGBTQ community​​.

Legal Context in Nigeria — 2014's Draconian Laws making homosexuality illegal.

In Nigeria, homosexuality is illegal, with laws enacted in 2014 that prescribe up to a 14-year prison term for such offenses.

According to Human Rights Watch,

“The Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill signed into law on January 7, 2014, by President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria is a sweeping and dangerous piece of legislation, Human Rights Watch said today. The law criminalizes public displays of affection between same-sex couples and restricts the work of organizations defending gay people and their rights.”

Amnesty International's report to the UN in 1999 reported:

“Since the passage of the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 20145, arrests and detention of young people based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity have escalated in Nigeria. The Act provides for a ten-year prison sentence for anyone who supports, meets with, or forms a group advocating for the human rights for LGBTI people. It criminalizes freedom of speech, association, and assembly and the activities of many civil society organizations. The Act has led to an increase in extortion and violence against LGBTI people and has imposed restrictions on NGOs providing essential services to them. There has also been a rise in other violations. The Police regularly raid public places, including birthday parties and NGO-organized events to arrest participants on the suspicion that they are “homosexuals”. Blackmail and extortion against LGBTI individuals from state and non-state actors are common. These arrests are often followed by orchestrated media trials where the victims are paraded in the media and labelled “homosexuals, who were undergoing initiation ceremony into a homosexual club“

In one video, a young man stares directly into the camera and says “Of course I'm gay” in a defiant, unwavering tone. In another, a woman declares “Of course I'm lesbian.” The simple statements represent an act of courage in a country where homosexuality can be punished with up to 14 years in prison under the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act.

The police have called on Nigerians to report anyone involved in the challenge so they can face prosecution according to a statement from the Nigerian Police Force. Human rights groups argue this policy threatens civil liberties and endangers lives according to Amnesty International. “The police should focus on real security issues…rather than targeting people over their perceived sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian human rights activist and leader of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

As authorities work to eliminate the online videos and trace their origins, the #OfCourseChallenge has started a conversation about identity, human rights, and free expression in Nigeria. Somehow Nigeria in 2024 though is both home to some of the harshest and dangerous anti-lgbt legislation while also becoming established as one of the most creative, vibrant and outspoken sets of LGBTQ communities not just in Nigeria but across Africa and beyond.

Video Transcript

The video in question, posted on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, showcases individuals from the Nigerian LGBTQ community participating in the ‘Of Course' challenge. They candidly open up about their sexuality, answering questions posed to them about their identity. Here is the best attempt at a quick transcription:

I'm a lesbian masculine presenting woman. And of course people always ask me if I'm a footballer. I'm bisexual. Of course everyone thinks I'm a president. I'm a lesbian with kids. Of course people want to know how I got there. I'm an heterosexual trans man. Of course people think I'm gay. I'm a trans man. Of course people always want to know what is down there. I'm queer. Of course people will will think and wonder why I behave more like a man than a woman. But then, do I give a shit? Oh no, I must. Of course people still ask me why I act like a boy. I'm non binary. Of course people want me to pick if I'm a man or a woman. “

