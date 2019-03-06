‘Wet Hot American Summer’, ‘Cameron Post’, Tea With The Dames’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix in March

Bradley Cooper and Michael Ian Black in Wet Hot American Summer

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Saved!, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and more.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001), available March 1 on Nexflix

One of the funniest film of the century, this (summer) camp classic features an all-star cast including Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Amy Poehler, Ken Marino, Chris Meloni (in a crop top) and more. Plus, Bradley Cooper and Michael Ian Black play a pair of gay teens in love and share one of the most tender same-sex sex scenes in a mainstream comedy.

Saved! (2004), available March 1 on Hulu

This biting teen satire throws the good book at religious hangups after a conservative Christian teen finds out her boyfriends is gay. Starring Jena Malone, Mandy Moore and Macaulay Culkin.

Evening Shadows (2018), available March 1 on Netflix

An incredible, important drama and one of the first gay romance films from India has landed on Netflix. This festival favorite tells a classic mother-son coming out story, but the cultural context adds layers of complexity to this must-see film.

Tea With the Dames (2018), available March 16 on Hulu

Dames Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowright redefine spilling the tea in this charming flick. The icons of stage and screen speak candidly about all sorts of subjects for our viewing pleasure, hats optional.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018), available March 20 on HBO

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this gripping coming-of-age story about a young, queer teen who is sent to a harrowing gay conversion program in 1993.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), available March 30 on HBO

Fernando?!

All films coming to Netflix:

Available March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (FR)– Netflix Film

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

River’s Edge (JP)– Netflix Film

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– Netflix Film

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son (ES)– Netflix Film

Available March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

Available March 7

Doubt

Available March 8

Blue Jasmine

Juanita– Netflix Film

Lady J (FR)– Netflix Film

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– Netflix Film

Available March 13

Triple Frontier– Netflix Film

Available March 15

A Separation

Burn Out (FR)– Netflix Film

Dry Martina (AR)– Netflix Film

Girl (BE)– Netflix Film

Kung Fu Hustle

Paskal (MY)– Netflix Film

The Lives of Others

Available March 22

Mirage (ES)– Netflix Film

The Dirt– Netflix Film

Available March 29

15 August (IN)– Netflix Film

Bayoneta (MX)– Netflix Film

The Highwaymen– Netflix Film

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Available March 31

The Burial of Kojo

All films coming to Hulu:

Available March 1

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abduction

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alex & Emma

American Beauty

An American Haunting

Astro Boy

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Batman Begins

Black Sheep

Blast From the Past

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bruce Almighty

Bushwhacked

The Chumscrubber

The Cider House Rules

The Crying Game

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

The Dogs of War

Double Jeopardy

Easy Rider

Edward Scissorhands

Fire in the Sky

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

He Named Me Malala

Heaven’s Gate

I, Dolours

The Ice Storm

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

Ironweed

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

JFK

Jumanji

Legally Blondes

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

The Mighty Quinn

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

Office Space

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Perfect Creature

The Piano

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Rambo III

Reasonable Doubt

Red Corner

Red Dragon

Regarding Henry

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave

River’s Edge

S.F.W.

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Small Soldiers

Summer Catch

Tapeheads

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Vice

W.

Waterworld

What a Girl Wants

What Lies Beneath

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Witness

Yes Man

Available March 5

A Frozen Christmas 3

The Closet (“Le Placard”)

Where Hands Touch

Available March 7

Dudes

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School

Suburbia

Available March 8

I Can Only Imagine

Available March 10

Middle Men

Available March 11

The Party’s Just Beginning

Available March 12

Acrimony

Trigger

Available March 13

Free Solo

Available March 14

Shoplifters

Available March 15

Like Water for Chocolate

No Way Out

The Fog

Wings of the Dove

Available March 16

Tea With the Dames

Available March 17

Divide and Conquer

Available March 18

Assassination Nation

Available March 19

A Frozen New Year’s

Available March 20

Girl Most Likely

Available March 21

The Last Race

Available March 26

A Cam Life

Available March 27

Monsters and Men

Available March 29

The Domestics

Available March 30

Chef Flynn

All films coming to Amazon:

Available March 1

A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle)

A Woman Possessed

Abduction

Amelia’s 25th

American Beauty

Baba Yaga

Basic Instinct 2

Big Night

Black Cat (Gatto nero)

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Carpool

City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi)

Death at a Funeral

Deep Red (Profondo rosso)

Double Jeopardy

Dude, Where’s My Dog?!

Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigaeg)

From Beneath

Jig

Karl Rove, I Love You

La clave

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos)

Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo)

Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)

Major Payne

A Man Called Blade (Mannaja)

Mary Loss of Soul

Murimgori

Nacho Libre

Overkill

P.O.E.: Project of Evil

Prison Girls

Rambo III

Ride Out for Revenge

Setup

So Young So Bad

Still Waiting…

Tapeheads

The American

The Apple

The Bank Job

The Chumscrubber

The Crazies

The Dead and the Damned

The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse)

The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan)

The Mighty Quinn

The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York)

UFO

Us and the Game Industry

Valerie

Vice Squad

Waiting…

Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)

Xue lian huan

Yin yang xie di zi

You Did This to Me

Available March 8

I Can Only Imagine

Available March 10

Middle Men

Available March 12

Acrimony

Colette

Available March 16

Speed Kills

Available March 22

Leng zhan

Available March 29

The Domestics

American Renegades

Available March 30

Outlaws

All films coming to HBO:

Available March 1

50 First Dates

Angela’s Ashes

The Client

Courage Under Fire

Date Night (Extended Version)

Déjà Vu

The Devil Wears Prada

Despicable Me

Drugstore Cowboy

Entrapment

The Family Fang

Green Zone

The Grudge (Extended Version)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Knock Knock

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Love & Other Drugs

Paper Heart

Sinister 2

Taps

Tarzan

The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut)

The Wolfman

Twisted

Weekend at Bernie’s

Yogi Bear

El último traje (a.k.a. The Last Suit)

Desde el principo (a.k.a. From the Beginning)

El ultimo romantico, (a.k.a. The Last Romance)

My Friend Dahmer

Stratton

The Shop

Available March 2

Skyscraper

Available March 3

Leaving Neverland

Available March 4

Leaving Neverland

Available March 9

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Available March 15

Havana Street Party Presents Orishas

Available March 16

The First Purge

Available March 18

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Available March 20

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Available March 22

Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (a.k.a. Ruben Blades Is Not My Name)

Available March 23

The Meg

Available March 25

One Nation Under Stress

Available March 30

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

What are you streaming this month?