Ben Platt Filled a House with Gay Loving Couples and No, He’s Not Interested in ‘Temporary Love’ — WATCH

Ben Platt rolled out a fourth track from his forthcoming album Sing To Me Instead on Thursday night.

The track, “Temporary Love”, features a video directed by Nick Lieberman with gay and straight couples interacting in a house full of empty rooms as Platt sings about losing love and finding love that lasts.

Sing To Me Instead is out on March 29.

The videos for the first two tracks in the trilogy co-starred actor Charlie Carver and with the second track’s release, Platt shared talked about the fact that he is gay for the first time publicly. The video for the third track came with a music video starring dancers Rudy Abreu and Effie Tutko.

