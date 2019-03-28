Trevor Noah Challenges Pete Buttigieg to Do Something Bad to Prove That He’s Normal: WATCH

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah took a look at the viral rise of gay South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

Noah started his segment by looking at all the people unable to pronounce Buttigieg’s name: “Cause people are really struggling with this one. It’s not ‘Buddha-edge’, it’s not ‘Boot-a-JAY’, and it’s definitely not ‘Butt-Tag’. That was a weird one: ‘Butt-Tag’. ‘Butt Tag’ was actually the name of another movie that Hickenlooper saw with his mom.”

Noah then looked at Buttigieg’s impressive resume: “I can see why people are impressed by Buttigieg. He has such a unique bio: He’s a veteran, a Harvard graduate, and a Rhodes Scholar who’s openly gay and also so young that if he served two terms as president, when he came out he would still only be 46. Yeah. Plus, he’s a concert pianist and speaks seven languages, including Norwegian, which he learned just so that he could read Norwegian books. Compare that to America’s current president, who has read zero books and is fluent in zero languages.”

Added Noah: “Now, if you’re watching this going, ‘Trevor, why are you only showing us the positive things about Pete Buttigieg?’ Because that’s all we could find, all right? No, I’m being serious. There’s no dirt on this guy. Like, nothing. Usually candidates have some skeletons somewhere. But even his skeletons are singing his praises. (in ‘skeleton’ voice) ‘He gave me calcium for my bones!‘”

Noah concluded by challenging Mayor Pete should do something bad to prove that he’s normal.