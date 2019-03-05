Trump Celebrates Second HIV ‘Cure’ Though His Administration Has Set Back Work to Defeat Virus

Donald Trump tweeted after doctors reported that a second man had been “cured” of HIV through stem cell therapy.

Tweeted Trump: ‘“HIV Is Cured In 2nd Patient, Doctors Report.” @nytimes Such great news for so many. Tremendous progress being made!’

“HIV Is Cured In 2nd Patient, Doctors Report.” @nytimes Such great news for so many. Tremendous progress being made! March 5, 2019

Trump and his administration had nothing to do with the latest HIV ‘cure’ as efforts have been going on for years.

Trump promised to defeat AIDS in 10 years in his State of the Union speech although his administration has actively worked to hinder work on HIV prevention and AIDS vaccine research.

In December 2017, Trump fired his entire Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS with no warning. He defunded NIH vaccine research efforts and his past budgets have also requested additional cuts in funding to fight HIV/AIDS that Congress has refused.

Vice President Mike Pence said in 2000 that he was in favor of sending money allocated to care for people with HIV/AIDS to organizations that provide gay conversion therapy, and this year failed to mention the LGBTQ community in his World AIDS Day speech for the second year in a row.