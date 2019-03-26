‘Broad City’ Ends, ‘Mamma Mia 2’ Debuts, ‘Abby’s’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Jane the Virgin kicks off its final season Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on the CW. The critical darling’s fourth season ended with turmoil for the coupling of Petra and JR. Find out if they can make it work before the series wraps.

Barr, be damned, we survived TRUMP: The Rusical last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but the competition continues to heat up. Who will sashay way next? Find out Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

Bisexual actress Natalie Morales plays a bisexual backyard bartender in the new NBC sitcom Abby’s, premiering Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Broad City changed the game for millennial comedy when it premiered five seasons ago, but the always queer-friendly series is coming to an end Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central.

One of the greatest entries in the contemporary camp canon, Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again makes its HBO debut 8 p.m. Eastern Saturday. A truly terrible, but wholly enjoyable way to spend an evening, the musical film features performances from Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, CHER (!!!) and more.

What are you watching this week on TV?