Anderson Cooper Dishes with Colbert About the Mueller Report, Black Holes, Their Kit Harington Crush, and His Transformation into a White Walker: WATCH

Anderson Cooper sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show ahead of a 60 Minutes special on Game of Thrones.

But first, Anderson and Colbert talked about the deathmatch between Rep. Maxine Waters and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Anderson also talked about his strategy in questioning politicians and “gotcha” questions.Colbert posed the question to Anderson: What if the release of the unredacted Mueller Report got all the way to the Supreme Court, SCOTUS told the Department of Justice that it must be released, and they refused?

Anderson’s response: “One would hope….”

Then Colbert and Anderson discussed the first-ever Black Hole photo.

Said Anderson: “It blows my mind. How is space endless? What does that mean? How is that possible? What does ‘endless’ mean? Does it stop? Is there a wall? Is that where the wall actually exists, somewhere in deep outer space?”

Anderson also talked about Andy Cohen’s baby, being a child model, and the upcoming 60 Minutes special devoted to Game of Thrones.

Colbert and Anderson both acknowledged a crush on Kit Harington: “I couldn’t really pay attention to what he was saying. I’d be like, hehehehe.”

But the most exciting moment was when Anderson was transformed into a White Walker, one of a group of humanoid creatures that pose a threat to mankind in Game of Thrones.