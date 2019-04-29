Anderson Cooper Throws Shady Political Barbs at Andy Cohen: ‘Has Aaron Schock Agreed to Be on the Show?’ — WATCH

On Sunday night’s Watch What Happens Live! aftershow, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen got into some shady political wrestling, which somehow led to former congressman Aaron Schock.

RELATED: Disgraced GOP Rep. Aaron Schock Photographed with Posse of Shirtless Men at Coachella

Said Cohen: “Someone asked me over the weekend which of the Democrats I’m excited about and I was like, ‘It is too early. I am existentially exhausted by this two years in advance. Is there any part of you that feels like, ‘I can’t believe we’re all so full-throttle on this and it’s two years away?'”

Replied Anderson: “No. I feel like people have been engaged in ways that they’ve never been engaged over the last two years, whether you’re supporting the administration or not. So I actually think it’s not surprising the level of interest this early on.”

“When do you usually pick a candidate?,” probed Anderson after a pause.

“Now I think you’re being shady to me,” replied Cohen. “I just feel like, I’m still exhausted from the last election.”

Quipped Anderson, with heavy sarcasm: “Well you’ve been so deeply involved that it’s gotta be tough every night, you know, to be doing this show in the midst of that.”

“We’re deep in it,” said Cohen.

“Has Aaron Schock agreed to be on the show yet?” asked Anderson, digging deeper.

“Oh, Aaron Schock,” said Cohen with a sneer. “She has not agreed to be on the show.”