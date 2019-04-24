Iowa’s Longest-Serving GOP Lawmaker Defects to Democratic Party Because of Trump: WATCH

Rep. Andy McKean, Iowa’s longest-serving Republican state lawmaker, announced on Tuesday that he’s defecting to the Democratic Party because of Donald Trump. The move puts Iowa Democrats four seats away from taking control of the Iowa House.

Said McKean: “With the 2020 presidential election looming on the horizon, I feel, as a Republican, that I need to be able to support the standard bearer of our party. Unfortunately, that’s something I’m unable to do. He sets, in my opinion, a poor example for the nation and particularly for our children by personally insulting — often in a crude and juvenile fashion — those who disagree with him, being a bully at a time when we we are attempting to discourage bullying, his frequent disregard for the truth and his willingness to ridicule or marginalize people for their appearance, ethnicity or disability”

Added McKean: “I believe that it is just a matter of time before our party pays a heavy price for President Trump’s reckless spending and shortsighted financial policies, his erratic, destabilizing foreign policy and his disregard for environmental concerns. If this is the new normal, I want no part of it.”

The Des Moine Register reports: ‘House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, the top Democrat in the chamber, confirmed McKean’s plans earlier Tuesday and joined him at the news conference. “The Democratic party is a big tent, it’s got a wide range of views and ideas,” the Charles City lawmaker said. “We’re pleased to have Andy’s experience and ideas as part of our discussion when we go to caucus.”‘