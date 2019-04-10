Bernie Sanders, Zion Wade, Prince William, London, Jeopardy, Shawn Mendes, Olly Alexander, Shark Rescue: HOT LINKS

BERNIE SANDERS. Says he’ll release 10 years of taxes, acknowledges he’s a millionaire: “I wrote a best-selling book,” he declared. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

ROYAL SCANDAL. Prince William’s lawyers trying to squelch rumors of affair.

PETE AND CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG. How they are working to lock up the LGBTQ vote: ‘Like President Barack Obama’s outreach to black voters in 2008 and Hillary Clinton’s appeals to women in 2016, Buttigieg’s campaign will seek to balance his ability to inspire a powerful group of potential supporters as a gay candidate with the risk of being seen as the gay candidate. But Buttigieg told reporters that embracing a group identity and embracing broader policy issues doesn’t have to be an either/or proposition’

ZION WADE. It’s heartwarming to see the love shown to 11-year-old son of NBA star Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union by his family.

Dwyane Wade’s 11-year-old son Zion celebrates gay pride at the Miami Pride Parade. His brother Zaire Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union-Wade were there to support him.



LONDON. Man beaten, strangled, and dragged in homophobic attack: “The man, 36, was found with bleeding and bruising to the face near Blackheath Common following the attack by five men and possibly a woman. They hit him repeatedly and and held him by his neck, causing him to lose consciousness. He was then dragged along by his hood and hit his face on the pavement in Vanbrugh Road, Blackheath.

MASSIVE HAUL. Jeopardy! contestant sets one-day cash record.

SHAWN MENDES. On his Calvin Klein underwear ad: It was “a goal of mine at the top of 2018. As much as it’s a stepping stone for me to play a stadium, it’s a huge moment for me to step in front of a camera and take my shirt off. I don’t see one being less meaningful than the other.”

SAVAGE LOVE. What to do when your small town hook-up always wants to wear a black ski mask: “He told you he wanted to wear the mask to preserve his anonymity + he sent you his real name + you found him on Instagram + he now knows you know who he is and what he looks like + he insists on wearing the ski mask when you f**k regardless = HE LIKES TO WEAR THAT F**KING SKI MASK.”

PERFECT CATCH OF THE DAY. Olly Alexander and this Rainbow flag.

SO HAPPY SOMEONE CAUGHT THE MOMENT I CAUGHT A RAINBOW FLAG !!!!! proving gays can catch on live tv xxx pic.twitter.com/tAVFeWjXOJ — olly ✨ (@alexander_olly) April 8, 2019

SHARK SAVE OF THE DAY. Victoria Bay, George, South Africa. “In this video my friends and I came out of the water after a morning surf, then we noticed a baby shark struggling by the rocks. A group of us headed down to see what we could do to help the shark, with the help of the life guards that came along. After a few failed attempts to get the shark back out to sea from the rocks we decided to take the shark to a better location. We eventually got the shark back out to sea and saw it swim away :)”

