‘Bonding’, ‘Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell, ‘American Gods’ and More TV This Week

The brilliant Brendan Scannell plays the gay best friend looped into being a dominatrix’s assistant in the new Netflix original series, Bonding. All episodes available Wednesday.

The Snatch Game is behind us, but that’s not what everyone’s talking about following last week’s bananas RuPaul’s Drag Race. How will the queens begin to top Brooke’s incredible runway performance or that unforgettable lipsync between Brooke and Yvie? Find out Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

The babyman in the White House is once again skipping the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, so he’s definitely not going to drop by Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2 Saturday at 10 p.m. Eastern on TBS.

American Gods wraps another season Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Starz. The show has been renewed for a third season.

Gird your loins for the Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO. The massive battle is one of the most ambitious ever attempted on television or film, and it’s guaranteed a few of our favorites won’t make it out alive.

