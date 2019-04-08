Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Bar Patron Who Brutalized Gay Man and Bragged About it in Bloody Selfies on Social Media Pleads Guilty

Bar Patron Who Brutalized Gay Man and Bragged About it in Bloody Selfies on Social Media Pleads Guilty

by Leave a Comment

Brandon Wiley / Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Wiley, a Tennessee man who brutally beat a gay man who had allegedly propositioned him at a bar and then bragged about it in blood-covered selfies posted to social media, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Daily News Journal reports: ‘The 39-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and fractured orbital sockets and required extensive hospital treatment. A security guard told police he saw Wiley punching the victim. Wiley said the victim had “grabbed his junk and molested him,” according to a report filed with Murfreesboro police. But that story didn’t line up with a video of the incident, police say. ‘

The victim told police he was beaten up after propositioning Wiley. Police said Wiley “sent out several photos of himself covered in blood and was bragging about beating up a gay man for ‘grabbing’ his (crotch).”