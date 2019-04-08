Bar Patron Who Brutalized Gay Man and Bragged About it in Bloody Selfies on Social Media Pleads Guilty

Brandon Wiley / Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Wiley, a Tennessee man who brutally beat a gay man who had allegedly propositioned him at a bar and then bragged about it in blood-covered selfies posted to social media, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Daily News Journal reports: ‘The 39-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and fractured orbital sockets and required extensive hospital treatment. A security guard told police he saw Wiley punching the victim. Wiley said the victim had “grabbed his junk and molested him,” according to a report filed with Murfreesboro police. But that story didn’t line up with a video of the incident, police say. ‘

The victim told police he was beaten up after propositioning Wiley. Police said Wiley “sent out several photos of himself covered in blood and was bragging about beating up a gay man for ‘grabbing’ his (crotch).”