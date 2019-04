Two fascinating charts put out by Google trends show search results for the Democratic candidates for president in 2019 so far.

The first chart looks at the crowded field, while the second shows how gay South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has risen rapidly in that crowded field.

Here you can see how @PeteButtigieg has risen in search interest this year.https://t.co/yaz7Sm5f8g pic.twitter.com/78pxqB7TkJ April 1, 2019