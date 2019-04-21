High School Yearbook Reveals Pete Buttigieg Was Declared ‘Most Likely to Be President’

(St. Joseph’s High School Yearbook)

A photo from the 2000 St. Joseph’s High School yearbook reveals that then senior Pete Buttigieg was declared “Most likely to be President.”

ABC News reports: “The Catholic school’s yearbook was unearthed at a public library in South Bend, the same weekend the mayor of the 299th largest city in America announced he was taking his first swing at the White House. Looking through the rest of his high school yearbooks, he moved from appearing in a single photo his freshman year — sporting shaggy hair and large glasses — to showing off a dizzying array of activities in the following years, including the National Honor Society, Junior Leaders and Philosophy Club. He was often pictured wearing a white shirt, tie and no jacket, which has also become his current political uniform. His senior year, he was also voted most likely to succeed and eventually became his class valedictorian.”