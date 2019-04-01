Zachary Quinto, Miami Beach, Amy Klobuchar, Electoral College, Charles Rhines, Frank Bruni, The Eternals: HOT LINKS

9,451. The number of lies Trump has told in 801 days (though no doubt it’s higher than that).

ELECTORAL COLLEGE. Democrats to introduce legislation to abolish it: “The amendment is being led by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and initially will be supported by Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who is running for president. It will be introduced on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the plans.”

THE ETERNALS. More on the possibility of a gay character…Hercules?

HRC GALA. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris stand up for equality: ‘Both candidates offered a riff on their core campaign themes while addressing the Human Rights Campaign’s downtown Los Angeles gala — Booker, the New Jersey senator, extolling the power of love and hope, California Sen. Harris promising a return to truth and justice — but with specific nods to the struggles faced by gay Americans and targeted swipes at President Trump.’

SARAH PALIN. On not being invited to McCain’s funeral: “They didn’t have to embarrass me.”

ITALY. Thousands march against, anti-gay, anti-choice World Congress of Families: “A colourful procession of feminists and LGBT activists from several European countries marched through the city centre to state their opposition to the ultra-conservative policies of the movement. Activists came from as far afield as Britain, Croatia, Germany, Poland and Switzerland to protest.”

DAVID BLAINE. Superstar illusionist under investigation for sexual assault.

CHARLES RHINES. A jury may have sentenced a man to death because he’s gay, and now the Supreme Court could hear his appeal.

XTINA. Christina Aguilera missed the HRC dinner but sent a message in her place: “I have found the most solace and unimaginable strength in my friends who identify as queer, and I have crawled out of some of my darkest times thanks to the small group of people I surround myself with…”

FRANK BRUNI. The best restaurant if you’re over 50. “James Beard famously told people that when he was stopped in airports and asked what his favorite restaurant was, he answered: ‘It’s the same as yours,’” Meyer recalled. “‘It’s the one that loves me the most.’”

YOU’RE ALL DISGUSTING. P!nk shuts down comments on Instagram, lectures trolls who commented on her son.

NATIONAL NIGHTMARE. Mitch McConnell.

BETSY DEVOS. Jeered at visit to Nashville school.

HAPPENING NOW: @BetsyDeVosED arrives in Nashville to cries of “no vouchers!” and “Don’t bring your scam to Tennessee!” @GovBillLee pic.twitter.com/tqg9yEgUmU — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 1, 2019

AMY KLOBUCHAR. The former prosecutor and presidential hopeful on the Jussie Smollett case: “You have an obligation, when you represent the public, to explain what you’re doing. They made a decision to bring those charges and they made a decision to make those charges public, then they need to describe why they decided to go the other way. They didn’t do that.”

MIAMI BEACH GAY PRIDE. Detective Juan Sanchez chosen as Grand Marshall: ‘Organizers said Sanchez was chosen because of all he does for the LGBT community. “Juan is an incredible role model for our youth,” said Scott Bader with Miami Beach Pride. “He’s worked consistently with Pridelines to make sure that homeless youth are connected with resources they need and he’s generally just a wonderful man.”’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Zachary Quinto in NOS4A2.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Book Siqaphat.