Chicago to Sue Jussie Smollett After Deadline to Pay $130,000 Investigation Reimbursement Passes

The City of Chicago is drafting a lawsuit against Jussie Smollett after the Empire actor failed to pay a $130,000 bill reimbursing the city for the investigation into his staged hate crime.

Chicago’s Law Department released a statement: “Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on Jan. 29, 2019. The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County… The Law Department will file the suit in the near future. As part of this legal action, the Law Department will pursue the full measure of damages allowed under the ordinance.”

Smollett’s team released a response to the city’s demand for reimbursement: “It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie … an apology — for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough.”

