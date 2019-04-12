Chicago Sues Jussie Smollett for More Than $130K in Police Costs

The City of Chicago has sued Jussie Smollett for more than $130,000 in reimbursement costs related to the investigation into the actor’s staged hate crime.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports: “The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, 16 days after prosecutors in the Cook County state’s attorney’s office dismissed all criminal charges against Smollett. … While prosecutors would have had to prove Smollett’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in criminal court, the bar is lower is civil litigation. Attorneys for the city will seek to prove Smollett concocted the plan based on the preponderance of the evidence.”

