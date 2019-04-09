The Crown’s Diana, Carson Jones, Devin Nunes, Felicity Huffman, Jude Law, The Avengers: HOT LINKS

SUING EVERYBODY. Devin Nunes is now suing McClatchy for $150 million. ‘The defamation lawsuit seeks $150 million and the deletion of an article in The Fresno Bee, a McClatchy newspaper, about Alpha Omega Winery, a company that Mr. Nunes partially owns. The article, published last May, described a lawsuit by a server who was aboard a San Francisco Bay cruise in 2015 attended by some of the winery’s top investors, which she said included drugs and prostitution.’

PLEA DEALS. How much time Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin can expect to face in prison for Operation Varsity Blues.

OTHERHOOD. Netflix delays Felicity Huffman movie.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler

FAT JERRY. Trump’s nickname for Jerrold Nadler.

THE PURGE. More on Trump’s hideous purge of DHS: “Trump is unfathomably cruel to migrants and refugees, and he is actively working to fill leadership positions in his administration with people who will abet that cruelty.”

NOTHING TO THE IMAGINATION. Jude Law in his skivvies.

HALSEY. On being homeless: ‘A gray duffel bag was my house.’

WHITE SUPREMACISTS. YouTube shuts down comment section on Congressional hearing after it gets too racist: “…the live chat located next to the video was quickly inundated with offensive language and slurs about Jews, black people, and other minorities. Some commenters used the clown emoji, which white nationalists have adopted as their own racist symbol.”

CASTING. The Crown has its Princess Diana in Emma Corrin: “Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season”, said Corrin. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

Carson Jones / Instagram

CARSON JONES. Senator Doug Jones’ gay son writes open letter to the state of Alabama: “I would love to get married one day (in the very far distant future). But I’m disappointed to say it probably won’t be here in this state. It probably won’t be in Alabama simply because it doesn’t yet feel welcome or accepted.”

DRAMATIC READING OF THE DAY. The Avengers read a children’s version.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Alphíe.