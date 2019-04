The mid-tempo R&B rap hit “Please Me”, which has recently soared to the top of the charts, got a drag parody from the Philippines’ Bruno Marshmallow and Cardo D. in early April, but just managed to catch the attention of the real Bruno Mars.

Said Mars of the spoof, which has racked up nearly 2 million views on YouTube: “YOOOO! 😄Y’all killed it. #ShotForShot #PleaseMe”