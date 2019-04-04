Dua Lipa, Billie Jean King Join Brunei Boycott Over Anti-Gay Stoning Law as Hotels Delete Social Media Accounts

Pop recording artist Dua Lipa and tennis legend Billie Jean King have joined calls by George Clooney, Elton John, and Ellen DeGeneres for a boycott of the Dorchester Collection and other business entities owned by Brunei after its implementation of a ‘death by stoning’ punishment for gay sex.

Tweeted Dua Lipa: “Gay rights are human rights. Boycott the the industries and the people that believe in inhumane anti LGBT+ laws. Taking a stand today and forever to show support. The fight is never over we’re only scratching the surface but we need to be louder than ever. #BoycottBrunei”

Gay rights are human rights. Boycott the the industries and the people that believe in inhumane anti LGBT+ laws. Taking a stand today and forever to show support. The fight is never over we’re only scratching the surface but we need to be louder than ever. #BoycottBrunei 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/hFkaa27KzD April 4, 2019

King made her thoughts known on Twitter as well: “This atrocity begins today in #Brunei. Please join me and spread the word about the boycott of hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei.”

This atrocity begins today in #Brunei. Please join me and spread the word about the boycott of hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei. https://t.co/GcJnlbq5nb April 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the Dorchester Collection has taken the social media accounts for its hotels offline amid a firestorm of outrage: ‘The accounts were removed the same day that the law, which makes gay sex and adultery punishable by death and calls for stoning, took effect. The Dorchester Collection, which is owned by the sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, and operates the five-star hotels, issued a statement on Twitter saying it has deactivated the pages “due to the personal abuse directed at our employees.”’

Additionally, Virgin Airlines has ended a staff deal with Brunei’s national airline over the new law: ‘The agreement allowed staff from the Australian arm of Richard Branson’s Virgin airline group to book discounted tickets on Royal Brunei flights for leisure travel. On Thursday the company, Australia’s second-biggest airline after Qantas, sent an email to employees explaining the new sharia code, which came into effect on Wednesday, applies to Muslims, non-Muslims and foreigners “even when transiting on Brunei-registered aircraft and vessels”. “Given the harsh (including death) penalties being introduced for activity that is legal and acceptable in Australia, the myID (staff travel) agreement between Virgin Australia and Royal Brunei has now been terminated effective immediately,” the email said.’