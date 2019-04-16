Man Arrested for Beating Down Transgender Woman in Dallas Was Offered $200 to Do It: Police Affidavit

A man who attacked a transgender woman after a traffic altercation in Dallas was offered $200 to beat her down according to a police affidavit.

Disturbing video (below) of the vicious attack on Muhlaysia Booker was posted to social media this week and went viral. The video shows Edward Dominic Thomas beating Booker as she fell to the ground as a crowd gathered, then later dragging her by the hair, and beating her some more before several women helped her up from grass on a curb. Thomas has been arrested and is in jail with bail set at $75,000.

The Dallas Morning News reports: “The victim told police that she accidentally backed into another vehicle while driving in the Royal Crest Apartments parking lot in the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle, who is named as a suspect in Thomas’ arrest warrant affidavit but has not been arrested, said he ran the victim off the road to keep her from fleeing. The victim … told police the other driver pointed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for the damage. As a crowd gathered, someone offered Thomas $200 to beat Booker, the affidavit said.”

Another suspect who allegedly stomped on Booker’s face has not been arrested yet.

Booker, who suffered a concussion, fractured wrist, and bruising, said homophobic slurs were used during the attack. Dallas police said the incident is being investigated to see if it meets the criteria of a hate crime.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Christopher Evans at 214-671-3584 or email [email protected].