Ellen DeGeneres joined George Clooney and Elton John’s call for a boycott of the Dorchester Collection, a luxury hotel group owned by the government of Brunei, after Brunei announced it would implement a “death by stoning” punishment for gay sex.

Tweeted DeGeneres on Tuesday: “Tomorrow, the country of #Brunei will start stoning gay people to death. We need to do something now. Please boycott these hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Raise your voices now. Spread the word. Rise up.”