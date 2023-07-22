Sir Elton John hails ‘irreplaceable’ Tony Bennett

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sir Elton John “loved and adored” Tony Bennett. The 76-year-old singer has taken to social media to heap praise on the legendary crooner, who passed away on Friday (21.07.23), aged 96. Alongside a throwback photo of them together, Elton wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear of Tony's passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He's irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family.” Elsewhere, Billy Joel has hailed Bennett as a “unique voice” and “one of the nicest human beings” he's ever met. The 74-year-old star wrote on In…

