J.T. Leroy, Herman Cain, Beto O’Rourke, AOC and Chelsea Manning, Eric Swalwell, Celine Dion, Garrett Magee: HOT LINKS

THE FED. Trump expected to name Herman Cain to head Federal Reserve Board: ‘President Trump has told confidants he wants Herman Cain on the Federal Reserve board, but will wait until his background check is completed before making the formal announcement, according to two senior administration officials familiar with the decision.

ROYAL COUPLE. Harry and Meghan just broke the Instagram follow record.

McConnell

NUCLEAR OPTION. Mitch McConnell uses “short-sighted, partisan power grab” to push through Trump nominees.

CASH HAUL. Beto raises $9.4 million in first quarter: “The haul came from 218,000 contributions, and the average donation size was $43, according to his campaign. Just about all the contributions were small-dollar — $200 or less — and came online.”

NO BOUNCE. Trump got no bounce from his early attempt to frame the Mueller Report as total exoneration. “…a week later, Trump’s average approval rating, according to the Real Clear Politics tracker, had climbed a grand total of one-tenth of one percentage point — to 43.2 percent from 43.1 percent.”

NEW ZEALAND. Christchurch terrorist charged with 50 counts of murder over mosque attacks: ‘The former personal trainer stormed two mosques in Christchurch with a number of high-powered weapons and live streamed the attack online,in what is alleged to be the single-worst terrorist attack carried out by an Australian.

JAVI COSTA POLO. Adam Lambert’s boyfriend, in 10 Instapics.

2020. Eric Swalwell to announce next week: “The California congressman and frequent cable-news guest on all things related to President Donald Trump and Russia will announce his presidential plans in an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. But he won’t be running on Russia, or on the continuing fallout from the Mueller report and the Barr letter. Swalwell will center his campaign on gun control.”

AOC. Release Chelsea Manning.

Related: Chelsea Manning has been trapped in solitary confinement for refusing to answer questions before a Grand Jury.



Solitary confinement is torture.



Chelsea is being tortured for whistleblowing, she should be released on bail, and we should ban extended solitary in the US. https://t.co/95ef4xYt3k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2019

TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DAY. Celine Dion!

BUT CONTENT. Miley Cyrus criticized for photo shoot on endangered Joshua Tree.

SELF CARE. Britney Spears checked into a mental facility amid father’s illness.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. J.T. Leroy.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Backyard Envy’s Garrett Magee.