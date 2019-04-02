Majority of Americans Comfortable with a Gay Presidential Candidate: POLL

Pete Buttigieg

Most Americans are “enthusiastic” or “comfortable” with a gay presidential candidate, according to a new NBC News/WSJ poll, a huge increase in a short amount of years.

NBC News reports: ‘As recently as 2006, when Buttigieg was 24 years old, more than half of Americans said they would be “very uncomfortable” (34 percent) or have “reservations” (19 percent) about a gay or lesbian person running for president. That year, just five percent said they’d be enthusiastic about an LGBT candidate, according to an NBC/WSJ poll. An additional 38 percent said they’d be “comfortable.” These days? A majority of Americans say they’re just fine with a gay candidate. A combined 68 percent are either enthusiastic (14 percent) or comfortable (54 percent) with a candidate who is gay or lesbian.’

In the 18-34 age bracket, 75 percent are “comfortable/enthusiastic”, while in the 65+ bracket, 56 percent are “comfortable/enthusiastic”.