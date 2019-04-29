MSNBC Commentator Accuses Pete Buttigieg of Making His ‘Gayness’ a ‘Huge Issue’ by Kissing His Spouse — WATCH

Because Pete Buttigieg kissed his spouse — a loving gesture made by heterosexual candidates hundreds of times in the past — MSNBC guest Chandelle Summer accused Buttigieg of making his sexual orientation “an issue.” Summer, an attorney and conservative radio host, was appearing in a segment moderated by Kendis Gibson with another guest, author Matthew Vines.

Here's the other guest, Chandelle Summer, saying that @PeteButtigieg "made his gayness an issue in this campaign" by inviting @Chas10Buttigieg to the stage and sharing a kiss with him. "He could've said nothing and people would speculate about it, but he made it an issue." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MCDdFRPzzU — Matthew Vines (@VinesMatthew) April 28, 2019

Said Summer: “Clearly Pete Buttigieg has made his gayness an issue in this campaign. He’s brought his husband up on stage. They shared a kiss during his announcement. … I think he made it a huge issue. He talked about his spouse, Chasten, and the fact that they were married. This is not a typical candidate. He made it an issue. He could have ignored it. He could have said nothing. And people would speculate about it. But he made it an issue.”

Said Gibson after laughing at the remarks with astonishment: “I gotta disagree. All he did was do what many other straight couples have done.”